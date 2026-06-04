The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course

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Air National Guards medical personnel and course instructors pose for a group photo at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 6, 2026. A total of 72 Airmen from six different units were trained in the decontamination course over the duration of six days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)