Air National Guards medical personnel and course instructors pose for a group photo at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 6, 2026. A total of 72 Airmen from six different units were trained in the decontamination course over the duration of six days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:48
|Photo ID:
|9730158
|VIRIN:
|260606-Z-JG244-1296
|Resolution:
|5716x3803
|Size:
|6.67 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.