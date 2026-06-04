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    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 12 of 13]

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    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Saulo Ugarte, the lead instructor for the Emergency Decontamination Course, explains equipment safety to Region 1 Medical Group members, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 4, 2026. The 104th Fighter Wing hosted medical groups from the 103rd Airlift Wing, the 114th Fighter Wing, the 150th Special Operations Wing, the 158th Fighter Wing, and the 161st Air Refueling Wing for the ACC Emergency Decon Course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 14:48
    Photo ID: 9730157
    VIRIN: 260604-Z-JG244-1001
    Resolution: 5810x3866
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course

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    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard
    Barnestormers

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