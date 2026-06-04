The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Saulo Ugarte, the lead instructor for the Emergency Decontamination Course, explains equipment safety to Region 1 Medical Group members, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 4, 2026. The 104th Fighter Wing hosted medical groups from the 103rd Airlift Wing, the 114th Fighter Wing, the 150th Special Operations Wing, the 158th Fighter Wing, and the 161st Air Refueling Wing for the ACC Emergency Decon Course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)