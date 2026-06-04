U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick LaFond, a physicians assistant at the 104th Fighter Wing, crawls towards U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Moynihan, a medical materiel journeyman at the 104th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Olivia Giuffria, a health management specialist at the 104th Fighter wing, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 3, 2026. During the capstone event, medical Airmen performed simulations to train on various casualty scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:49
|Photo ID:
|9730155
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-JG244-1154
|Resolution:
|4720x3140
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.