The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick LaFond, a physicians assistant at the 104th Fighter Wing, crawls towards U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Moynihan, a medical materiel journeyman at the 104th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Olivia Giuffria, a health management specialist at the 104th Fighter wing, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 3, 2026. During the capstone event, medical Airmen performed simulations to train on various casualty scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)