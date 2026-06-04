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    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 3 of 13]

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    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan 

    104th Fighter Wing

    A mannequin lays on a stretcher at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 2, 2026. The Emergency Decontamination Course consisted of buildup, equipment wear, personal protection, and a capstone event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 14:52
    Photo ID: 9730147
    VIRIN: 260602-Z-JG244-1049
    Resolution: 5450x3626
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course

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    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard
    Barnestormers

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