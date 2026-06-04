A mannequin lays on a stretcher at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 2, 2026. The Emergency Decontamination Course consisted of buildup, equipment wear, personal protection, and a capstone event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9730147
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-JG244-1049
|Resolution:
|5450x3626
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.