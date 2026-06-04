Date Taken: 06.02.2026 Date Posted: 06.06.2026 14:52 Photo ID: 9730147 VIRIN: 260602-Z-JG244-1049 Resolution: 5450x3626 Size: 2.81 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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This work, The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.