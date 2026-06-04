The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course

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Decontamination equipment rests in the decontamination tent at the conclusion of the capstone event at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 3, 2026. Two three-day courses trained a total of 72 individuals. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)