U.S. Air Force Senior Amn. Yi Lin Stevens, a dental technician from the 158th Fighter Wing, cuts the uniform off of a live patient at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 2, 2026. The Decontamination course qualified participating medical units to be deployable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9730149
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-JG244-1315
|Resolution:
|5890x3919
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.