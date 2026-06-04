The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Mora David, a health services management specialist from the 158th Fighter Wing, hits a nail with the help of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sara Basiliere, a health systems technician from the 158th Fighter Wing, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 1, 2026. Units traveled to the 104th Fighter Wing from outside of Region 1 in order to take part in the course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)