U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Mora David, a health services management specialist from the 158th Fighter Wing, hits a nail with the help of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sara Basiliere, a health systems technician from the 158th Fighter Wing, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 1, 2026. Units traveled to the 104th Fighter Wing from outside of Region 1 in order to take part in the course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9730145
|VIRIN:
|260601-Z-JG244-2033
|Resolution:
|5647x3757
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.