Members from the 103rd Airlift Wing Medical Group help one another to put the hazmat suit on, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 2, 2026. The decontamination teams were comprised of 19 members from the medical Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:51
|Photo ID:
|9730148
|VIRIN:
|260602-Z-JG244-1203
|Resolution:
|4902x3262
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.