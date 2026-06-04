The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tim Ramos, an aerospace medical technician at the 104th Fighter Wing, sprays down a medical Airman, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 3, 2026. At the conclusion of the capstone event, Airmen had to perform self-decontamination measures prior to exiting the tent. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)