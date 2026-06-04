U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tim Ramos, an aerospace medical technician at the 104th Fighter Wing, sprays down a medical Airman, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 3, 2026. At the conclusion of the capstone event, Airmen had to perform self-decontamination measures prior to exiting the tent. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:49
|Photo ID:
|9730156
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-JG244-1213
|Resolution:
|5084x3383
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.