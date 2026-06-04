The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick LaFond, a physicians assistant at the 104th Fighter Wing, uses a sponge to wash away simulated chemicals under the supervision of U.S. Air Force Senior Amn. Gabriel Mendoza, a surgical technician from the 161st Air Refueling Wing, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 3, 2026. The three-day course taught the medical teams the process of decontaminating victims before being sent to a medical facility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)