U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick LaFond, a physicians assistant at the 104th Fighter Wing, uses a sponge to wash away simulated chemicals under the supervision of U.S. Air Force Senior Amn. Gabriel Mendoza, a surgical technician from the 161st Air Refueling Wing, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 3, 2026. The three-day course taught the medical teams the process of decontaminating victims before being sent to a medical facility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9730152
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-JG244-1026
|Resolution:
|5363x3568
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.