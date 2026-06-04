The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air National Guards medical personnel walk into the decontamination tent to begin their capstone event at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 3, 2026. Two decontamination courses were held over the course of six days, with two teams in each session. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)