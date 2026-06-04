Air National Guards medical personnel walk into the decontamination tent to begin their capstone event at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 3, 2026. Two decontamination courses were held over the course of six days, with two teams in each session. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:49
|Photo ID:
|9730154
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-JG244-1109
|Resolution:
|5422x3607
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.