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    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 9 of 13]

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    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Air National Guards medical personnel walk into the decontamination tent to begin their capstone event at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., June 3, 2026. Two decontamination courses were held over the course of six days, with two teams in each session. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 14:49
    Photo ID: 9730154
    VIRIN: 260603-Z-JG244-1109
    Resolution: 5422x3607
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course
    The 104th Fighter Wing strengthens regional medical readiness with multi-day Emergency Decontamination Course

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    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard
    Barnestormers

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