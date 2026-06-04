35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Deante Edward, 35th Security Forces Squadron counter-small unmanned aircraft system noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen after a drone attack exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Edwards gave Airmen a closer look at unmanned aircraft system threat capabilities, reinforcing knowledge to improve response actions and help protect personnel during real-world incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)