U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) perform warmup exercises before a squadron physical training session at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The session brought CES Airmen together for a weighted-gear workout focused on building endurance, reinforcing physical readiness and supporting the demands of installation and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 02:00
|Photo ID:
|9727089
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-NU460-1093
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|551.79 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.