35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) perform warmup exercises before a squadron physical training session at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The session brought CES Airmen together for a weighted-gear workout focused on building endurance, reinforcing physical readiness and supporting the demands of installation and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)