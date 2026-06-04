35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron performs a low crawl during a squadron physical training session at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The exercise tested Airmen’s ability to move under simulated threat conditions, maintain situational awareness and respond to a small unmanned aircraft system attack scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)