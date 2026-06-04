35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise

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U.S. Airmen perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care procedures during a small unmanned aircraft system attack exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The training strengthened the squadron’s ability to preserve life and maintain mission continuity during contested-base scenarios where rapid casualty response supports installation resilience and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)