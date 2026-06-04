An unmanned aircraft system is staged for launch during a drone attack exercise brief at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The brief familiarized Airmen with unmanned aircraft system capabilities and threat indicators before testing their ability to respond to a simulated contested base scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 02:00
|Photo ID:
|9727101
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-NU460-1458
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|577.54 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.