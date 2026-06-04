35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise

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An unmanned aircraft system is staged for launch during a drone attack exercise brief at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The brief familiarized Airmen with unmanned aircraft system capabilities and threat indicators before testing their ability to respond to a simulated contested base scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)