35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise

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A U.S. Airman applies a Tactical Combat Casualty Care tag to a simulated casualty during a small unmanned aircraft system attack exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The training strengthened the squadron’s ability to preserve life and maintain mission continuity during a simulated drone attack in field conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)