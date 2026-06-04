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    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise [Image 11 of 13]

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    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Airman applies a Tactical Combat Casualty Care tag to a simulated casualty during a small unmanned aircraft system attack exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The training strengthened the squadron’s ability to preserve life and maintain mission continuity during a simulated drone attack in field conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 02:00
    Photo ID: 9727100
    VIRIN: 260520-F-NU460-1407
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 663.07 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise

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    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    Mass Casualty exercise
    Misawa
    35th FW
    C-sUAS
    drone response

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