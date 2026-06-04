35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise

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A smoke canister lies on the ground during a drone attack exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The scenario used props, simulated explosion sounds and small unmanned aircraft systems to create a realistic training environment for Airmen responding to casualties, hazards and movement challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)