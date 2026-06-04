35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Evan Dicks, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight commander, performs push-ups during a squadron physical training session at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The session reinforced Air Force fitness standards by challenging muscular endurance, movement under load and the physical conditioning required to meet civil engineer mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)