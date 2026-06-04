35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carlos Cardenas, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron optimizations noncommissioned officer in charge, carries sandbags during a squadron physical training session at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The session reinforced Air Force fitness standards by challenging muscular endurance, movement under load and the physical conditioning required to meet civil engineer mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)