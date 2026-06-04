U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Chamberlain, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal specialist, controls a field training smoke canister during a small unmanned aircraft system attack exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The scenario tested Airmen’s ability to apply casualty response training and coordinate movement during a rapidly evolving threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 02:00
|Photo ID:
|9727095
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-NU460-1318
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|542 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron tests readiness in drone attack exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.