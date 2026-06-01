Amanda Walters, spouse of Maj. Evan D. Walters, incoming commander of the 426th Air Base Squadron, receives flowers during a change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. Family members were recognized for their support during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9719922
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-QN763-1014
|Resolution:
|3826x2551
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|STAVANGER, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.