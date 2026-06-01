426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Amanda Walters, spouse of Maj. Evan D. Walters, incoming commander of the 426th Air Base Squadron, receives flowers during a change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. Family members were recognized for their support during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)