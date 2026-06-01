Family members and guests attend a change of command ceremony for the 426th Air Base Squadron in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. The ceremony recognized outgoing leadership and welcomed the squadron's new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9719913
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-QN763-1007
|Resolution:
|5608x3739
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|STAVANGER, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.