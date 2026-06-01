426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Michael G. Fleming, commander of the 423rd Air Base Group, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Daniel A. Hayes, outgoing commander of the 426th Air Base Squadron, during a change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. Hayes was recognized for exceptionally meritorious service while serving as commander of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)