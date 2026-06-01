U.S. Air Force Col. Michael G. Fleming, commander of the 423rd Air Base Group, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Daniel A. Hayes, outgoing commander of the 426th Air Base Squadron, during a change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. Hayes was recognized for exceptionally meritorious service while serving as commander of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9719917
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-QN763-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|STAVANGER, NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.