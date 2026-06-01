426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Evan D. Walters, incoming commander of the 426th Air Base Squadron, right, salutes Col. Michael G. Fleming, commander of the 423rd Air Base Group, left, during a change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command authority and responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)