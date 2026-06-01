426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael G. Fleming, commander of the 423rd Air Base Group, receives the 426th Air Base Squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Daniel A. Hayes, outgoing commander of the 426th ABS, during a change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of Hayes' command of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)