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    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 13]

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    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony

    STAVANGER, NORWAY

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Evan D. Walters, incoming commander of the 426th Air Base Squadron, stands during a change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of leadership, authority and responsibility within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 09:09
    Photo ID: 9719921
    VIRIN: 260602-F-QN763-1013
    Resolution: 4504x3003
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: STAVANGER, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony
    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony
    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony
    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony
    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony
    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony
    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony
    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony
    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony
    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony
    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony
    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony
    426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony

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    423rd Air Base Group
    Stavanger
    426th Air Base Squadron
    leadership
    change of command

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