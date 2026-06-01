426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Evan D. Walters, incoming commander of the 426th Air Base Squadron, stands during a change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of leadership, authority and responsibility within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)