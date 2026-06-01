U.S. Air Force Maj. Evan D. Walters, incoming commander of the 426th Air Base Squadron, stands during a change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of leadership, authority and responsibility within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9719921
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-QN763-1013
|Resolution:
|4504x3003
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|STAVANGER, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.