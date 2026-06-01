Royal Norwegian Navy Chaplain Capt. John Meyer delivers the invocation during a 426th Air Base Squadron change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of command from Lt. Col. Daniel A. Hayes to Maj. Evan D. Walters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9719920
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-QN763-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|7.31 MB
|Location:
|STAVANGER, NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.