426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony

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Royal Norwegian Navy Chaplain Capt. John Meyer delivers the invocation during a 426th Air Base Squadron change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of command from Lt. Col. Daniel A. Hayes to Maj. Evan D. Walters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)