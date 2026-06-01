426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony

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Maj. Evan D. Walters, incoming commander of the 426th Air Base Squadron, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. Walters assumed command of the squadron following the ceremonial passing of the guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)