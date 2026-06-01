Maj. Evan D. Walters, incoming commander of the 426th Air Base Squadron, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. Walters assumed command of the squadron following the ceremonial passing of the guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9719908
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-QN763-1003
|Resolution:
|5676x3784
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|STAVANGER, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.