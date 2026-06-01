426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony

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Lt. Col. Daniel A. Hayes, outgoing commander of the 426th Air Base Squadron, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. Hayes reflected on his time leading the squadron and thanked Airmen, mission partners and family members for their support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)