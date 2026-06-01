Distinguished guests attend the 426th Air Base Squadron change of command ceremony in Stavanger, Norway, June 2, 2026. The ceremony brought together military members, mission partners, family members and guests to witness the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9719919
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-QN763-1011
|Resolution:
|4772x3181
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|STAVANGER, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 426th ABS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.