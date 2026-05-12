U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element receive a historical briefing from an Alamo researcher during a staff ride at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2026. The staff ride provided Soldiers an opportunity to analyze the battlefield and study leadership lessons from the Battle of the Alamo. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 13:00
|Photo ID:
|9689000
|VIRIN:
|250308-A-GY190-6842
|Resolution:
|6470x4079
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride [Image 13 of 13], by SSG David Barrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.