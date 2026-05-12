205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride

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U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element receive a historical briefing from an Alamo researcher during a staff ride at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2026. The staff ride provided Soldiers an opportunity to analyze the battlefield and study leadership lessons from the Battle of the Alamo. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)