205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride

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A statue depicting frontiersman and Alamo defender Davy Crockett is viewed during a staff ride conducted by U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2026. The staff ride provided Soldiers an opportunity to study the historical significance of the Battle of the Alamo while reinforcing leadership development and battlefield analysis. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)