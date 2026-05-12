The reflection of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers receiving a historical briefing from an Alamo researcher is visible in the sunglasses of Maj. Jezer Gonzalez during a staff ride at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2026. The staff ride focused on battlefield analysis and leadership lessons from the Battle of the Alamo. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)
4. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 13:01
|Photo ID:
|9688993
|VIRIN:
|250308-A-GY190-3867
|Resolution:
|1451x1028
|Size:
|458.17 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride [Image 13 of 13], by SSG David Barrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.