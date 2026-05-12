205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride

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The reflection of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers receiving a historical briefing from an Alamo researcher is visible in the sunglasses of Maj. Jezer Gonzalez during a staff ride at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2026. The staff ride focused on battlefield analysis and leadership lessons from the Battle of the Alamo. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)

4. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to