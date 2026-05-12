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    205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride [Image 7 of 13]

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    205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Thomas Ledesma, an Alamo researcher, provides a historical briefing to U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element during a staff ride at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2026. The event focused on battlefield analysis, historical context, and leadership lessons from the Battle of the Alamo. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 13:01
    Photo ID: 9688990
    VIRIN: 250308-A-GY190-6180
    Resolution: 6399x4453
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride [Image 13 of 13], by SSG David Barrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride
    205th TPASE Integrates Public Affair Training with Alamo Staff Ride
    205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride
    205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride
    205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride
    205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride
    205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride
    205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride
    205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride
    205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride
    205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride
    205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride
    205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride

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