205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride

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Thomas Ledesma, an Alamo researcher, provides a historical briefing to U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element during a staff ride at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2026. The event focused on battlefield analysis, historical context, and leadership lessons from the Battle of the Alamo. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)