205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride

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U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element pose for a photo with local students during a staff ride at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2026. The staff ride focused on the historical significance of the Battle of the Alamo and its relevance to leadership, communication, and military service. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)