U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Chad Marx, assigned to the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, participates in a staff ride at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2026. The staff ride provided Soldiers an opportunity to study the historical significance of the Battle of the Alamo while reinforcing leadership development and battlefield analysis. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 13:01
|Photo ID:
|9688986
|VIRIN:
|250307-A-GY190-7212
|Resolution:
|6573x4414
|Size:
|7.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 205th TPASE Integrates Public Affair Training with Alamo Staff Ride [Image 13 of 13], by SSG David Barrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.