205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride

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A historical model display depicting the Alamo battlefield is viewed during a staff ride conducted by U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element in San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2026. The display was used to support battlefield analysis and historical discussion during the staff ride. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)