A historical model display depicting the Alamo battlefield is viewed during a staff ride conducted by U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element in San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2026. The display was used to support battlefield analysis and historical discussion during the staff ride. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 13:00
|Photo ID:
|9688998
|VIRIN:
|250308-A-GY190-5657
|Resolution:
|6216x4480
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride [Image 13 of 13], by SSG David Barrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.