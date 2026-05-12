205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride

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A reconstructed defensive structure at the Alamo is viewed during a staff ride conducted by U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element in San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2026. The structure demonstrates materials and construction methods representative of defenses used during the Battle of the Alamo. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)