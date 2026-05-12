205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride

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The Texas and Alamo flags fly above the Alamo grounds in San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2026, during a staff ride conducted by U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element. The event provided Soldiers an opportunity to study the historical significance of the Battle of the Alamo and its impact on military history. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)