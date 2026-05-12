A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier photographs an Alamo researcher providing a historical briefing during a staff ride conducted by Soldiers assigned to the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, May 15, 2026. The staff ride integrated historical education with public affairs documentation and media operations training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Barrette)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 13:01
|Photo ID:
|9688994
|VIRIN:
|250308-A-GY190-6373
|Resolution:
|3285x2446
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 205th TPASE Integrate Public Affairs Training with Alamo Staff Ride [Image 13 of 13], by SSG David Barrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.