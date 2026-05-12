Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, presents the commissioning certificate to 2nd Lt Gregory Glazier at the University of Connecticut Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 115 commissioning ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, May 9, 2026. Glazier was selected as the Detachment 115 Distinguished Graduate and will attend pilot training next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cadet Maj. Zhiling Lin)