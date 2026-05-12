Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, looks on as 2nd Lt. Amanda Croteau receives her Airman’s Coin from Lt. Col. Sean Stumpf, University of Connecticut Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 115 Commander, during the commissioning ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, May 9, 2026. Croteau will train to be a Combat Systems Officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cadet Maj. Zhiling Lin)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9684005
|VIRIN:
|260509-F-F3641-2385
|Resolution:
|2420x1984
|Size:
|684.56 KB
|Location:
|CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
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Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
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