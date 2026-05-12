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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties [Image 4 of 11]

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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

    CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Public Affairs 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command met with Dr. Pamir Alpay, Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of Connecticut, May 8, 2026. Healy, UCONN Class of 1989, visited the Storrs Campus to learn more about the school’s research and development portfolio which includes collaboration with industry that directly supports the needs of the Department of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Carrie L. Kessler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:37
    Photo ID: 9683989
    VIRIN: 260508-F-F3641-2379
    Resolution: 3464x4618
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties [Image 11 of 11], by Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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    Air Force Reserve
    CAFR
    Reserve Advantage

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