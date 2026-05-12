Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command met with Dr. Pamir Alpay, Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of Connecticut, May 8, 2026. Healy, UCONN Class of 1989, visited the Storrs Campus to learn more about the school’s research and development portfolio which includes collaboration with industry that directly supports the needs of the Department of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Carrie L. Kessler)