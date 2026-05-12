Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of AFR and the command chief master sergeant of AFRC, met with University of Connecticut Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 115 staff and cadets, during a visit to the UCONN Storrs campus, Connecticut, May 8. 2026. AFR leadership shared valuable advice with the soon-to-be second lieutenants, which focused on leadership lessons, advanced technology, challenges as new officers, and skills they will need for success as the newest Department of the Air Force leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Carrie L. Kessler)