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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties [Image 2 of 11]

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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

    CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Public Affairs 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of AFR and the command chief master sergeant of AFRC, chats with Maj. (Ret) John Spear, Windsor High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Instructor during an AFR leadership visit to Windsor, Connecticut, May 7, 2026. Healy is a 1985 graduate of Windsor High School and returned to share leadership lessons, importance of goal setting and what it takes to be a ‘Citizen of Character’ with cadets and students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Carrie L. Kessler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:37
    Photo ID: 9683981
    VIRIN: 260507-F-F3641-2377
    Resolution: 3535x2580
    Size: 983.42 KB
    Location: CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties [Image 11 of 11], by Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    CAFR
    Reserve Advantage

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