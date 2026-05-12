Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of AFR and the command chief master sergeant of AFRC, chats with Maj. (Ret) John Spear, Windsor High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Instructor during an AFR leadership visit to Windsor, Connecticut, May 7, 2026. Healy is a 1985 graduate of Windsor High School and returned to share leadership lessons, importance of goal setting and what it takes to be a ‘Citizen of Character’ with cadets and students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Carrie L. Kessler)