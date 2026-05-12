Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of AFR and the command chief master sergeant of AFRC, share a meal with youth and staff at the Wilson-Gray YMCA Youth and Family Center, Hartford, Connecticut, May 8, 2026. AFR leadership visited with YMCA members as an opportunity to give back to the community, where they shared their personal journeys, and provided advice on how to face challenges in life and focus on a path for success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Carrie L. Kessler)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9683999
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-F3641-2382
|Resolution:
|4618x3464
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
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