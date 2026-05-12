Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of AFR and the command chief master sergeant of AFRC, hear from Mr. Steven Suib, University of Connecticut Director, Institute of Materials Science, May 8, 2026, during a tour of the Science 1 Research Center at the UCONN Storrs Campus. AFR leadership visited the campus to learn more about the school’s research and development portfolio which includes collaboration with industry that directly supports the needs of the Department of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Carrie L. Kessler)