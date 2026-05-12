Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, speaks during the University of Connecticut Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 115 commissioning ceremony, Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, May 9, 2026. Healy, a 1989 UCONN graduate and Detachment 115 Alum, stressed to the newest thirteen second lieutenants that as the next generation of American Airmen, they are inheriting a proud legacy and have a solemn duty; this responsibility should not be taken lightly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Carrie L. Kessler)